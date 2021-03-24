Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
March Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Brenda Yaneth Garcia, 38, of 10807 Kirkvale in Houston for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Jan. 8.
• Adrian Dashun Gilford, 39, of 603 N. Sixth in Crockett for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver between 4 and 400 grams on Jan. 5. He alleged had Ecstasy with the intent to sell.
• Miguel Gonzalez Jr., 31, of 1316 Jennie in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 4. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of methamphetamine and less than a gram of Ecstasy.
Gonzalez has a prior felony conviction for engaging in organized criminal activity on Jan. 12, 2012 in Wharton County.
• Guillermo Herrera, 63, of 2612 Point West in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 26. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
• Edgar Eduardo Jaramillo, 19, of 1306 Fred in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 8. He allegedly attacked and cut a man.
• Ellis Douglas Johnson Jr., 25, of 3612 Liberty in Corpus Christi for possession of marijuana on Nov. 10, 2020. He allegedly had more than 4 ounces.
