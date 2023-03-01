Give Your Quilt, Also

Bob Little, left, loads donated quilts for Carol Turner, right, to donate to Louisiana hurricane victims in 2020. Little, a 50 year veteran at RIce Farmer’s Co-Op, was known for his community activities and outreach.

Wharton County has lost one of its preeminent Ag men with the death of Robert “Bob” Little Thursday.

Little spent the lion’s share of his life as an integral part of county-wide rice production and is remembered as a man of honor and integrity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.