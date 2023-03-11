The Wharton Police Department made its first drone-assisted arrest Tuesday, March 7, when a man was tracked down in thick brush across the Colorado River.
Around 2:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to a “man with a gun” call near Riverfront Park. Joining the officers in response were Chief Terry Lynch, Lt. Ariel Soltura and the department’s new unmanned drones.
“It’s a big deal because this is such new technology,” Soltura said. “The officers and the public don’t know what to expect.”
The suspect, Rico Gonzales, 28, of Wharton, apparently didn’t know what to expect. Having fled from Riverfront Park into the thick brush across the Colorado River, he was tracked down from above.
“We were able to communicate with officers on the ground as to where the suspect was,” Soltura said.
He said the incident began when Gonzales allegedly attempted to steal a car from a couple. Soltura said he couldn’t find the keys, but found a gun, took it, and ran.
“One of the things he told the couple was he was armed,” Soltura said.
Once Gonzales was located by the officers using Mavic Enterprise 3T thermal drones, they were able to keep an eye on him as well as give officers on the ground directions through the thick brush.
“He actually hollered out to us once he heard the drone overhead,” Soltura said.
According to Soltura, there were no shots fired and when officers arrested Gonzales they found the missing gun underneath him. In all there were about 12 officers involved in the case, including two from the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
“Drones will never replace on-the-ground policing, and this arrest would not have been possible without our officers walking through the thicket for nearly an hour (or more) to place Gonzales into custody. We’re proud of the work they did,” the department said in a social media post.
Gonzales was charged with robbery, theft of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. As of Friday morning, Gonzales was still in the Wharton County Jail. Bond was set at $20,000 for the robbery charge, $15,000 for the unlawful possession of firearm by felon charge, and $5,000 for the theft of a firearm charge.
