One incumbent remains uncontested for El Campo City Council district seats with a week and a half left in the candidate filing period. Meanwhile, only incumbents have announced interest in representing the public on the ECISD board.
The candidate filing period remains open until Friday, Feb. 17. May contests are direct winner-take-all elections without need to declare a party or face primary balloting first.
• District 1, on the city’s east side, currently has former councilman Steve Ward facing off against John VonDerAu, a long-time member of the Planning & Zoning Commission.
The district is currently represented by Anisa Longoria Vasquez who has reportedly decided not to seek re-election.
• In District 2, on the city’s southwest side, incumbent Gloria Harris is finishing 30 non-consecutive years and has announced her intention to retire.
Businessmen Tom Coblentz and Cedric Taylor have filed for the post. He was previously defeated by Harris.
• District 3, running through the middle of El Campo, has been represented by David Hodges, co-owner of a welding service, since May 2019.
Current filers – Hodges has filed for re-election.
• District 4, in the northern most reaches of El Campo, is currently represented by John Hancock Jr, a businessman who has served since 2017.
Current filers – Hancock has filed for re-election and John Bieltz, who lists his occupation as retired, has offered a challenge.
In El Campo, representatives hold two-year terms.
ECISD representatives serve three year terms, running for a specific seat, but not geographic region. This year Positions 6 and 7 are expiring.
Both incumbents Anthony Dorotik in Position 6 and Susan Nohavizta in Position 7 have filed.
