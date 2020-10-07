There’s no reason to suspect Hurricane Delta will pose a danger to Wharton County, but it’s 2020 after all.
The National Hurricane Center is calling for Delta to move across the Yucatan Peninsula by this afternoon and then begin a northward swing, putting it in Louisiana by late Friday.
While that’s good news, Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said, it doesn’t mean there is nothing to be concerned about.
“The low pressure areas over Kansas and West Texas should push a front through Texas steering the hurricane to our east,” Kirkland said. “My guess is that the timing is so important as to just how far to the east Delta will be pushed. Watch this storm carefully, as increased forward speed could bring the storm more to the west.”
For now, the National Weather Service calls for low chances of rain today and tomorrow with highs approaching 90 and pleasant lows.
The year 2020, however, as proven that anything can happen - again and again and again.
