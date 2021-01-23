City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Christopher Jordan Guajardo, 28, of 1050 Sally Ann in Rosenberg was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 for possession of a controlled substance and no driver’s license as well as on warrants for five counts failure to appear, three for minor in possession of tobacco and two for disorderly conduct - abusive languages. The arrest took place on U.S. 59 near the Divide Street intersection after Guajardo was stopped for a traffic violation. THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, was seized. Processed, Guajardo was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
Jarvis Richard Cunningham, 49, of 804 McGrew was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 for three counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for theft after being stopped in the 400 block of Alamo for a traffic violation. Prescription medication and crack cocaine were seized. Sent to county jail, Cunningham posted $55,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Isabel Marie Mendoza, 38, of 3192 CR 422 in Danevang was arrested in the same incident for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as no driver’s license. She too was sent to county jail.
Maria Christina Delarosa, 44, of 3024 N. Terry in Fort Worth was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 for unsafe start, no driver’s license and driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at J’s Cantina, 114 S. Washington. Processed, she was shipped to county jail.
Christopher Eugene Whatley, 42, of 609 Fahrenthold was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after being stopped while riding a bicycle in the 300 block of East Church. A Wharton County Sheriff’s warrant for failure to appear – possession of a controlled substance was served. He was sent to county jail.
Property
Brandon Cremeens, 22, of 2718 Hutchins Lane was arrested at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 for unauthorized use of a vehicle after he allegedly stole a vehicle in the 1000 block of Heights and then returned to the scene. Transferred to county jail, he was released the same day.
Jamorine Fred Johnson, 35, of 1801 Lova in Victoria was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 on warrants for burglary of a habitation and two counts of violating a promise to appear, no liability insurance and no driver’s license as well as single counts of expired registration and defective equipment. Officers were dispatched to a trailer in the 1415 E. Jackson trailer park to investigate a burglary in progress and found Johnson. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Martin Amozoc Pizana Lara, 28, of 306.5 Alamo was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 for resisting arrest and public intoxication by officers dispatched to Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First for a disturbance. Sent to county jail, he posted $2,200 in bonds and was released Monday, Jan. 18.
Richard Shane De La Pena, 34, of 1311 Fred was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 for family violence. Injuries were reported. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Gerardo Alejo, 37, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 for evading arrest with a previous conviction as well as warrants for evading arrest, failure to appear and no driver’s license. He was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation and was recognized by police. Processed, Alejo was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Hoskins Broadway overnight between Jan. 13 and 14. An estimated $500 in Craftman tools were stolen.
An $800 iPhone was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Depot overnight between Jan. 13 and 14.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1300 block of South around 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. An estimated $3,000 in landscaping was damaged.
Vandals hit the driver’s window on a pickup parked in the 700 block of Avenue I around 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. Damage is estimated at $350.
Burglars stole a wallet and its contents from a vehicle parked in the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
Another vehicle burglary took place in Friendship Park, 100 Friendship, around 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. A purse and its contents were stolen. Loss is estimated at $610 collectively.
Police are investigating a report of identity theft in the 1600 block of Charlie around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
Thieves struck at Coca-Cola Bottling Company, 1001 W. Jackson, between 1 and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Loss is estimated at $1,800.
Vandals broke a window in the Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Violence, weapons
An assault involving a shotgun was reported in the 1000 block of East Hillje on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The crime, officers were told, took place in early November.
A woman was reportedly harassed on North Washington, in a crime she told police took place between Jan. 12 and 19.
An assault with injuries was reported at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 2116 N. Mechanic, on Jan. 13.
Shots were fired in the 200 block of East First around 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. Police say nothing was hit and that the crime appears to be linked to a disturbance at J’s Cantina, 114 S. Washington, around the same time.
Family violence was reported in the 800 block of Marianette around noon Monday, Jan. 18. Injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Ashley Marie Abelar, 31, of 2619 Texas in Texas City was booked at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 on a local warrant for identity theft and Galveston County warrants for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated robbery and assault with injury.
Violence, weapons
Dayron Norman, 37, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton was arrested by WCSO for family violence with injury. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Other
Tiffany Mari Marquina, 32, of 1331 Kellam Court in Topeka, Kan. was booked at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 for smuggling of persons.
Vanessa Marie Sanchez, 29, of 530 Roosevelt in Raton, N.M., was booked at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 for smuggling of persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.