The 169-day sentence for a man who fought with El Campo police and allowed his dog to bite one officer is complete.
Wharton County’s 23rd District Court Judge Ben Hardin sentenced Jose Eduardo Herrera-Guzman, 27, of 118 Burdette in El Campo to time served for attempted assault of a police officer.
With the state jail felony conviction, Herrera could have been sentenced to up to two years behind bars.
El Campo officer Gabriel Perales, dispatched to a minor crash in the 700 block of Burdette during the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 15, 2021, spotted a couple with a pit bull walking away.
The officer ordered the couple to stop, but the man refused and a struggle began.
“The pit bull became aggressive towards Officer Perales, and eventually bit him on the upper thigh area. Officer Perales deployed his taser on the dog. The taser was effective and the dog fled the area and could not be located again,” Lt. Russell Urban said at the time of the incident.
Herrera fled, running to his home about a block away as Officer Perales faced the dog.
More officers converged and soon police located Herrera at his home, and another struggle began as they attempted to arrest him.
A taser was used on Herrera during the struggle, but did not stop the man. It look multiple officers to arrest Herrera. During the scuffle, Officer Dillon Rhodehammel’s forearm was injured.
Both officers’ injuries were treated at the El Campo Memorial Hospital emergency room and they were released that same early morning.
Herrera initially faced charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest and failure to report a crash.
