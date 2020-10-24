El Campo could have its next police chief Monday, seven days before the official retirement of Chief Terry Stanphill.
Council will meet in closed session Monday for a “status update on chief of police and appointment.”
The Texas Open Meetings Act allows a governing body to meet in executive session to discuss the merits of individual candidates. To make any decisions, however, council will have to return to open session.
Chief Stanphill has served the El Campo community for 38 years, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to the oversight of a K-9, to a detective and ultimately the chief 10 years ago. Titles of director of public safety and assistant city manager were later added.
Upon announcing his decision to retire, Stanphill said Assistant Police Chief Gary Williamson should be the next to hold the top spot.
“Gary’s got the best and latest training, more than I did (at the time he became chief) ... He’s level, on an even keel, doesn’t get rattled,” Stanphill told the newspaper in September.
The city opted to post the job on Texas Municipal League and take applications for 30 days, although Williamson is reportedly still in the running.
The city did not release how many qualified applications it received.
Stanphill is only the fifth person in the department’s 64-year history to hold the chief’s title. Marek took office in May 2009 upon the retirement of Chief Jim Elliott, who served in that role 28 years. The department’s first chief, in 1946, was Walter Broadus, who served 33 years. Jim Hoffman was chief from 1979 to 1981.
City council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 in Council Chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Only 26 people will be allowed in council chambers because of social distancing requirements. Those attending must wear a mask.
Those unable to attend can submit their comments to council@cityofelcampo.org by 2 p.m. Monday to become part of the permanent record.
BLIGHT FIGHT, CONSENT AGENDA: Blight fight building standards, the extension of the city’s COVID-19 disaster declaration and the approval municipal policies for investments and buying are included this session.
After multiple sessions of council calling for action and the staff asking for direction, the blight ordinance is up for approval. The ordinance now includes a grace period for new property owners, but focuses on help rather than punishment for repeat offenders.
Among possible assistance would be offering grants with dollars coming from the city’s utility round up program.
The consent agenda allows council to accept all items in one vote without discussion. If a councilman wants to discuss one or more items, however, it can be immediately moved from the consent agenda to a meeting discussion item.
SEEKING TRES PALACIOS DRAINAGE GRANT: An almost $15 million grant could further improve drainage along with Tres Palacios Creek, staff says, and is asking for permission to move forward with the application.
The disaster recovery program would, if approved, allow for creek widening and lining the creek with concrete from Jackson Street to U.S. 59.
If approved the city would be required to match 1 percent or $149,887. Engineering would be covered in the grant, according to Public Management, by the company the city is currently using for administration of similar projects.
The city recently concluded a federally-funded Tres Palacios Drainage project that widened the channel outside the city limits and created a retention pond.
That previous grant had targeted the Jackson Street to U.S. 59 section originally, but moved south when the city was unable to acquire the land to complete the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.