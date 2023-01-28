Job fair coming

Mid-Coast Medical Systems was among the employers seeking workers at the 2022 Job Fair at the Wharton Civic Center.

Up to 50 employers could be lined up in the El Campo Civic Center on Valentine’s Day and each would love to meet their future employees there.

It’s a great reason for would-be job seekers to gather up their resumes, don their “You Ought To Hire Me” outfits and be at this free admission event from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

