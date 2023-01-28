Up to 50 employers could be lined up in the El Campo Civic Center on Valentine’s Day and each would love to meet their future employees there.
It’s a great reason for would-be job seekers to gather up their resumes, don their “You Ought To Hire Me” outfits and be at this free admission event from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Some employers may be doing on-the-spot interviews, according to CDC Economic Development Specialist Beverly Supak. She added, “Bringing employers together in one room makes it easier for job seekers to find the right kind of job for them.”
Organizers are hoping for several hundred attendees, so it’s best to come prepared to answer questions in addition to asking companies about the work they do.
“This is the tightest employment market in the last 50 years, and we want to ensure that Wharton County employers have the human resources they need to grow and succeed,” said Josh Owens, executive director of the Wharton Economic Development Corp.
Blue collar companies, military organizations and technical schools are among the list of booth holders and more already signed up for the event.
“We are still taking registrations,” Supak said.
Among the current employers with Boys & Girls of El Campo, Carol’s Machine & Fabrication of Wharton, Coca-Cola of El Campo, United Ag of El Campo and Wharton County Junior College.
The Wharton County Job Fair is sponsored by the City Development Corporation of El Campo in partnership with the Wharton Economic Development Corporation, Workforce Solutions and the chambers of commerce in El Campo and Wharton.
