El Campo’s Chamber of Commerce awarded local entrepreneur, restaurateur and small business owner Thursday night at the Civic Center.
The award recognizes a single endeavor or an exceptional year opposed to the Citizen of the Year, which honors a lifetime of service to the community.
“Thank you so much. I’ve had like a month to think about what to say and I still have no words,” recipient Molli Bodungen said.
Her award was presented by City Development Corporation Executive Director Carolyn Gibson, who had nothing but kind words for the business owner.
“While others viewed the Foremost building as a blight, our Achiever of the Year saw potential, just as she sees in the El Campo Community and everyone she comes in contact with,” Gibson said.
Bodungen renovated the Jackson street building into a functional cafe and kitchen with space reserved for small craft business owners to use for their baking and crafts in a professional certified kitchen, helping not only herself in this endeavor but the community as well.
The owner of Paint Perfection and it’s adjoined coffee shop, Bodungen has made a name for herself as a business owner involved in the Women of Washington Street business organization with some of the other locally owned businesses in the vicinity, a practice she plans to continue even as she opened the shop on Jackson street just up the road, she said.
Bodungen was clear who was the wind beneath her wings in her acceptance speech.
“I’m so honored that Carolyn and the people around me see that it is my faith in God that allows me to take these steps because this was crazy. And the only thing that allowed it to really happen is through every step of the way something would fall and my Christian friends around me and an amazing mom and an amazing husband and family and just amazing people around me that were saying ‘this is a God thing” and things would fall into place,” Bodungen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.