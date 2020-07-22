With 230 cases of COVID-19 currently active in Wharton County, officials continue to urge the public to abide by the governor’s mask order in an effort to curb the pandemic sweeping Texas, the United States and the globe. “We must remain diligent,” County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
Testing sites will tenatively be available next week, but no details are available yet.
El Campo has 90 active cases and Wharton 89. Louise reports four, Danevang one.
Total county cases, including recoveries and one death, tally to 436, or slightly more than 1 percent of the county’s estimated 41,400 residents. All cases are assigned by the state to the county where the person lives.
