Trouble on the roadways and safety checks kept Wharton County sheriff’s deputies scrambling throughout the area’s week-long plunge into a deep freeze.
“We answered approximately 12 total vehicle crash calls,” Srubar said, along with 10 vehicles stuck in ditches.
Welfare safety checks had deputies visiting about 12 homes to ensure family members were able to weather the storm despite areawide loss of power.
Most, the sheriff’ said, were simply concern over the loss of cellular phone service, but one may have been a life-saving effort.
“We did have one call in reference to an elderly person reporting chest pains (in the new Taiton area), Srubar said.
El Campo EMS and WCSO deputies arrived on the scene, but could not get anyone to answer.
“Deputy Sergeant Zane Davis forced entry into the residence,” Srubar said, adding emergency responders found, “two elderly individuals ... suffering from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.”
Both were transported to El Campo Memorial Hospital. Their status was unavailable as of press time.
“Deputies did a great job responding to calls. I was asked recently, ‘when do you call the deputies off the roadway?’ My answer was ‘I don’t.’ We go,” Srubar said.
No WCSO staff suffered any injuries and no vehicles were damaged.
