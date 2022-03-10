A $17 million school renovation bond will go before Louise ISD voters on May 7 which, if approved, would increase taxes by 30 cents per $100 in taxable value.
Trustees voted 4-0 to move forward with the bond; Mark Bain, Amanda Cox, Chad Hajovsky and Stephen Lutringer for with none opposing. Ricky Wendel, Marco Munoz and Chris Faas were absent from the meeting.
All Louise ISD facilities from the instructional campuses to the bus barn were reviewed this summer with recommendations made by Gallegher Construction of Richardson. An estimated $30 million to $40 million in needs were identified.
“We thought 30 cents was the limit to what people would chip in and help,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said Tuesday.
Louise ISD currently levies a $0.9603 per $100 tax rate – all of which goes to maintenance and operations.
If the bond is approved, that rate would rise to $1.2603 per $100, closer to 2013 and earlier tax rates.
A person with a $100,000 home, for example, would see an increase of $300 in annual property tax if the bond is approved.
With the district’s current taxable value, a 30-cent tax hike would generate $17 million for renovation efforts.
Although needs have been identified throughout the district, no priority work list has been created yet and no firm estimates are available on renovation costs per facility. No bidding or timeline has been developed.
“I think health and safety (would be the priority),” Oliver said, adding trustees are considering security vestibules at all campuses.
Addressing drainage concerns and renovating structures to bring them in line with ADA compliance are key features that almost all buildings surveyed needed.
One item is not on the list, Oliver said.
“There will be not be artificial turf on the football field,” he said, adding any information indicating otherwise is inaccurate.
“The last thing I want to do is convince people to do what they don’t want to do,” Oliver said, adding whether a bond is supported is up to the voters at large.
The tax bills of senior citizens whose taxes have been frozen will not be affected by the bond’s outcome.
A state election, also coming in May, asks voters to consider increasing the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 in Texas.
The measure, which if approved, would help mitigate the overall expense per individual property holder by lowering their taxable value.
The pending $360 million Hecate solar farm project, once constructed in the district, could either lower tax rate in future years or fund other work depending on the will of district residents.
“We had to scale down, there are $30 to $40 million in overall renovation needs,” Oliver said.
