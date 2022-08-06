The lowest El Campo city tax rate in eight years is being proposed when council gathers Monday to talk budget and finances.
A workshop opens discussions at 4:30 p.m. with an outline of budget expectations and presentations from representatives of the outside agencies receiving city funding including the Heritage Center, Northside Education Center and the Boys & Girls Club.
The proposed 48.419 cent per $100 in taxable value is about 2.5 cents below the current 51.41-cent rate currently levied and 22 cents below the record 63.218-cent rate posted in 2018.
Included in the 2022-2023 budget proposal is an across-the-board pay raise for employees, an assortment of fee hikes from utilities to street surcharges and civic center rentals.
Following the budget session, council will be asked to formalize the proposed tax rate, setting 48.419 cents per $100 rate as a “ceiling.”
Despite the apparent rate decrease, there’s no guarantee homeowners will see a savings. Property values throughout Wharton County rose 19 percent on average this year, a fact which could mean a higher tax bill despite the lower rate and an increase in the state homestead exemption.
The proposed city rate is the no new revenue rate, generating the same income based on properties charged El Campo taxes this year.
Based on $100,000 taxed, the city bill would be $484.19 if the proposal is ultimately approved, down from $514.10.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Juneteenth Holiday Talk Returns
Put on an abrupt hold in early July, discussion on a proposed Juneteenth holiday for city workers returns to council Monday.
Discussions were tabled July 11 shortly after it was noted that absent District 3 Councilman David Hodges wanted to be involved, drawing the ire of District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris.
Two members of the public who had signed up to speak on the issue were not allowed to address council, told that the tabling meant there was nothing to discuss.
All people wishing to address council all required to fill out a request form prior to the meeting’s start. Those wanting to address an item on the agenda are not given the option to speak during public comments.
In recent sessions, council has been holding firm to a three-minute limit.
Each holiday costs the city $20,000. The city currently closes for New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day. Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Infrastructure improvements downtown depend on whether the city can win a Community Development Block Grant. If successful, the required match cost may be split evenly between the city and the City Development Corporation of El Campo.
If approved by council, each would offer $37,500.
Other Council News: Council is set to go into closed, executive session to discuss a land purchase, the possibility of filing a lawsuit and easements; road material bids and health plan renewals.
