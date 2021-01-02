Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
December Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Alejandro Rodriguez-Morfin, 30, of 2903 Gold in Mission for money laundering on Oct. 15. He allegedly hid more than $2,500 in cash related to drug trafficking in a compartment.
• Jocelyn Green Sanford, 44, of 3326 Blackshear in Wharton for injury to an elderly person on Sept. 14. He allegedly threw an old woman to the floor.
Sanford has a prior murder conviction on April 9, 1996 in Fort Bend County.
• Joseph Scott Schmidtke, 22, of 520 Texas in Wharton for tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Aug. 3. He allegedly hid a shotgun involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an assault he stands accused of committing that same day. Schmidtke allegedly pointed a firearm at a man.
• Brian Leon Shorter Jr., 21, of 301 Sentinel in El Campo for tampering with evidence and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility Sept. 9 and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 27. He allegedly hid marijuana on his person while in the Wharton County Jail and later had less than a gram of THC oil, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Christina Trevino Solley, 41, of 507 S. Flores in San Diego for smuggling of persons on Sept. 16. She allegedly hid four undocumented person from law enforcers.
• Markquez Antwoine Turner, 23, of 225 River Basin in Texas City for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft with two or more previous convictions on April 5. He allegedly worked with others to steal more than $2,500 in electronics.
Turner has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on June 16, 2017 in Harris County and March 1, 2019 in Galveston County.
• Brittany Shay Vasquez, 21, of 403 N. Wilkes in Wharton for three counts of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 9. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine, more than a gram of hydrocodone and four or more grams of methamphetamines.
• Damion Jermaine Wilkerson, 34, of 611 College in El Campo for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and criminal mischief on Oct. 19. He allegedly fled from an El Campo officer. After arrest, Wilkerson stands accused of ripping a bench from the holding cell floor in the El Campo Police Department causing more than $2,500 damage.
Wilkerson has prior felony convictions for failure to stop and give information and evading arrest with a vehicle on Jan. 15, 2009 in Wharton County, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on June 14, 2006 in Harris County.
