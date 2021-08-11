El Campo ISD decided to continue a multi-year insurance agreement for coverage until 2023 with members saying it was the only obvious choice despite cost increases related to storm damage.
Although ECISD only had one claim during Winter Storm Uri this February, Property Casualty changed the school’s deductible policy for any named storm moving forward.
“Last year, we had a 1 percent deductible on claims over 500,000,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance David Bright said. “They are now going to 2 percent, and it is still $500,000 minimum per occurrence with named storms.”
The policy change refers to any organized weather system with a defined surface circulation that the Federal Communications Commission names due to the region’s expected damage and economic impact.
Property Casualty offered to remain at the same deductible amount, but it would raise school premium costs to $114,000 per year.
“I do not recommend we raise our premium,” Bright said. “The difference between 1 percent and 2 percent on a million-dollar loss is only $10,000.”
The property portion of the policy rose from $502,000 to $681,000 for this year. The total cost for all insurance coverage is $774,080, Bright said.
The current contract with PCAT is set to expire in 2023, but they gave the district the option to leave without penalty due to pending increases.
“Why do we sign multi-year contracts if they can do something like this?” Position 5 trustee Ed Erwin said. “Have we looked into other insurance companies?”
Bright provided a list of insurance companies that were non-competitive or declined to cover the school and said the move would likely cost the district more money even with recent policy changes.
The board unanimously approved the motion to continue the district’s multi-year agreement with PCAT after the recommendation from Bright.
“We have been with this company for years, and they have consistently given us the best price,” Bright said. “This is our only and best choice.”
