Hutchins Elementary recently gathered students to celebrate Two’s-day with plans for the future.
After all, Feb. 22, 2022, or 2/22/22 only comes along once a century. Hutchins classes aren’t planning that far ahead, however, just for 2033. Looking forward to the next decade, Hutchins students were encouraged to participate in a time capsule that won’t be unearthed until they’re seniors in high school.
Students wrote on sheets of paper about their favorite things in an effort to see how much they will change in 11 years.
Christina Diamond’s first grade class had several participants in the project.
“Ice cream, candy and smoothies,’ student Glorianna Franco said were her favorite snacks.
Almost everyone in class agreed their favorite song was “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto, which was also the generally agreed upon favorite movie.
“I love pizza, water parks,” first-grader Jorge Sanchez said were his favorite things.
Students also wrote down current information; who the President is, the cost of milk and gasoline and their responsibilities at home and at school.
“Water slides and parks,” student Raelynn Benitez said.
“I like going to Starbucks and Spiderman,” first-grader Thomas Allen said.
At 2:22p.m. exactly students were taken to the playground behind the cafeteria to bury the 10-gallon water bottle serving as a time capsule.
After first-grade teacher Mindy Merta put the capsule in an already dug hole, students eagerly lined up around the playground to toss a handful of dirt each to bury the capsule.
“We thought it was a fun idea for the kids,” Diamond said.
