City Incidents
Property
A shoplifter made off with more than $120 in merchandise at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
A $400 iPhone 7 was stolen from a GMC 1500 in the 2400 North Mechanic around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
Burglars struck in the 1000 block of West Second around 8 p.m. Friday, March 31 stealing a speaker, microphone and amplifier. Loss is estimated at more than $400.
Vandals struck in the 200 block of Kentucky around 7 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Two tires valued at $300 were stolen.
Violence, weapons
Trespassing was reported during a disturbance in the 2500 block of Benchmark around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of East Strand around 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 31.
Vandals damaged two tires valued $300 during a disturbance in the 200 block of Kentucky around 9 p.m. Friday, March 31.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
John Muniz, 55, of 123 Sinclair in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:04 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.