Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
April Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Tyler Rae Martin, 21, of 5104 Paul Wayne in Boling for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 4. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Sean Erick Medina, 17, of 411 S. Bender, Apt. 4004, in Humble for possession of a controlled substance on March 12. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol.
• Michael Moreno, 34, of 1615 Hendon in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on March 4. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and a firearm.
Convicted of felony criminal mischief on Jan. 25, 2008, Moreno is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
The crime reportedly took place within 1,000 feet of Just Do It Now! at 1617 MLK Blvd. in Wharton.
Moreno has a prior felony conviction for hindering apprehension on March 11, 2020 in Wharton County.
• Ethan Jose Ortiz, 20, of 1307 Yupon in El Campo for forgery on March 5. He allegedly had a counterfeit $100 bill.
• Devante Lashaun Perryman, 26, of 1527 N. Richmond in Wharton for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. Allegedly in possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Wharton Junior High School, 1120 N. Rusk in Wharton, he stands accused of attempting to conceal it during a police investigation.
• Drew Avrie Quinonez, 19, of 116 W. Alfred in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 15, 2020. He allegedly fired a shot at a man.
• Matthew Ray Torres, 29, of 512 Roth in El Campo for retaliation and criminal mischief on Feb. 8. He allegedly attacked a crime witness and did more than $2,500 damage to an El Campo Police Department vehicle by kicking it after being arrested.
• Ricardo Resendez, 17, of 4345 CR 216, Lot 2, in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on March 9. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol.
• Malachi Semien, 19, of 501 W. Willow, No. 74, in Wharton for three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Sept. 1, 2020.
• Oscar Terrazas Jr., 36, of 1202 Alvin in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Feb. 13. He has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Wharton County.
• Walter Lee Washington III, 34, of 1318 Vallejo in El Campo for failure to register as a sex offender on Feb. 11. He allegedly failed to report a change of address.
Washington has prior felony convictions for robbery on Dec. 15, 2006 and failing to register as a sex offender on Aug. 12, 2012, both in Wharton County.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictment adds to or corrects information issued in a previously issued indictment. The following were handed down in April:
• Robert Edward Gaona, 29, of 406 E. Watt in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 17, 2018. Convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 4, 2014, Gaona had been prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
Gaona has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on Feb. 9, 2016 in Wharton County.
In a separate grand jury actions, Gaona was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 16, 2018, and burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit an aggravated assault on June 15, 2018. He stands accused of breaking into a home and pointing a gun at a woman.
Unsealed Indictment
A grand jury indictment typically remains sealed if no arrest has been made in a case prior to deliberations.
The following Wharton County Grand Jury was unsealed this week:
• John Steven Conradt, 42, of 10051 Westpark in Houston for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, identity theft and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 7, 2020.
He stands accused of having more than 200 grams of Adderall with the intent to sell, another person’s identifications and more than a gram of methamphetamine.
Conradt has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault on Dec. 16, 2011 in Taylor County.
The case was initially deliberated by the grand jury earlier this month.
