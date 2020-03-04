Office Incumbent Steven Goetsch was victorious Tuesday night, claiming 57 percent of the vote in the Wharton County Precinct 3 Commissioners race, avoiding a Republican runoff in May.
Goetsch grabbed a quick lead during early voting, and he garnered enough support for an outright victory in the three-way race on the Republican ticket.
When the early voting box was released shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Goetsch had 1,020 to 407 for Lutringer and 312 for Rudy C. Ochoa.
The lead held as later boxes were released around 10 p.m. election night. With all votes counted, Goetsch had the lead 1,460 to 576 for Lutringer and 522 for Ochoa.
To win the nomination, a candidate must capture 51 percent of the vote. With no Democratic challenger to face in November, Goetsch will claim the post in January.
Goetsch is a lifetime resident of Wharton County. He has served as the Wharton County Precinct 3 commissioner since 2012. He faced and won a runoff in May 2016 against now El Campo Mayor Pro Tem Philip Miller, who is a former commissioner. Before taking office, he was self-employed for 32 years. He graduated from El Campo High School in 1972 and later attended Wharton County Junior College. He is married to Peggy Goetsch, a retired teacher, and they have two children – Stephanie Garrett and Kay Lynne Prochaska.
