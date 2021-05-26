After a year that was filled with the traditional milestones of senior year, and also some unique obstacles brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic and more, El Campo and Louise high school seniors graduated in separate ceremonies both held on Friday evening.
Ricebird stadium was filled with people there to support the 2021 El Campo High School graduates. Some brought umbrellas since the weather forecast showed a chance of drizzling skies, while others, such as locals Donald and Bonnie Bales who had come to support their great-granddaughter, excitedly waited for the ceremony with no protection from the night’s dampness.
“We’ll be here, no matter what,” Bonnie said.
As the graduates filed in, adorned in their red robes and their colorful array of cords, the high school band played the traditional song, “Pomp and Circumstance.” Students looked around excitedly and tried to spot their families in the bleachers before each taking their assigned seat in the center of the stadium. A few wore masks, and the graduates’ seats were spaced three feet apart in accordance with social distancing recommendations.
A few minutes after 8 p.m., honor graduate number three, Megan Foegelle, led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence. Next, Salutatorian Manna Treviño delivered her welcome speech and shared inspiring words for the 2021 class.
Valedictorian Sarah Pavlas delivered her farewell speech, keeping it brief, but thanking teachers, administrators and her supporters and also addressing the crazy year 2020 was for everyone.
“After a category 5 hurricane, week long winter storm, global pandemic and way too much homework, it seems like we’ve been here four-years too long,” Pavlas said. “But now we are graduating, so let’s make the most of it.”
Once all of the diplomas were distributed, Senior Class President and honor grad Georgia Priesmeyer led the tassel ceremony where students moved their caps’ tassels across to symbolize their status as graduated students.
Wanting to avoid any risk of rain, Louise ISD leaders opted early on to hold an indoors ceremony at the Louise High School gym. Graduates were seated to the front of the stage while family and their guests found their place in the reserved seating in the middle of the gym. Other guests filled in among the bleachers. At 7 p.m., the seniors walked in, dressed in blue caps and gowns, to music played by the LHS Wind Ensemble.
Honor grad number five, Erica George, was the first student to speak, leading the audience for the Pledge. The third-ranked honor grad, Juan Carlos Huerta Montes Jr., was next, reading the invocation. Salutatorian Wylee Strelec followed, welcoming the audience with his thoughts on the last four years at LHS.
After this year’s 12 honor graduates were recognized at the ceremony, each graduate’s name was called and they walked across the stage to receive their diploma. Honor grad number four, Destinee Ortega, delivered the parents’ address, and a slide-show collection of the seniors’ childhood pictures was played. Graduates distributed pink roses to their family members, teachers and other supporters in the audience.
Valedictorian Andrea Dunlap spoke after the roses were handed out, thanking her teachers and fellow students for their time together before leaving everyone with some words of wisdom.
“Thank you to the students, teachers, parents, and staff who made these four years everything that they were … To my classmates, just remember that this is not the end of your journey, this is only the beginning of your great future,” Dunlap said.
Before LHS’ ceremony concluded, honor grads Allison Capak and Michala Sulak led the turning of the tassels. Honor grad Katelyn Cook gave the ending benediction.
Both graduations ended with the schools’ respective alma maters playing and students throwing their caps into the air. ECHS’ ceremony ended around 9:45 p.m. and the LHS ceremony finished before 8:30 p.m.
The 2021 ECHS honor graduates were Pavlas, Treviño, Foegelle, Kendal Klatt, Allyson Rioux, Austin Viktorin, Riley Respondek, Kennedy Klatt, Gage Garner, Julia Foegelle, Georgia Priesmeyer, Jessica Mejia, Makensie Till, Ava Hulsey, Hope Tomlinson, Allison Bena, Vaun Shaffer, Lauren Drabek, Jackson David, Loralee Fitts, Ismael Brito, Kayla Bolfing, Breanna Perez, Ethan Mouser, Cullen Braden, Madison Rose and Kayleigh Gardner.
The 2021 LHS honor grads were Dunlap, Strelec, Huerta Montes, Ortega, George, Cook, Sulak, Avery Lewis, Aaliyah Ochoa, Capak, McKenzie Stehno and Daylon Machicek.
El Campo ISD students will be attending school through May 27, and the LISD school year ended on May 18.
