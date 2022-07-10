Despite weekend-long heat advisories, there might be some temporary drought relief coming as some mid-day showers.
Saturday and Sunday’s heat indexes are forecast to be at, or just above, 110, well into the Danger range where heat cramps and exhaustion are likely and heat stroke is possible with too much time or activity in the sun, according to the National Weather Service.
Respite from Wharton County’s scalding conditions could be on the way as soon as Tuesday, where rain chances peak at almost 50 percent and hover in the 30-40 percent range until Friday.
“Rain amounts, if any, will total well below a quarter inch. Some of the thunderstorms may produce strong and gusty winds. But again, most areas will likely stay dry,” Lower Colorado River Authority weather forecaster Bob Rose said Friday.
Until, or if, rain starts to fall, it’s recommended to limit time spent in the heat and remain well hydrated, drinking water every 20 minutes.
