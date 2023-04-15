Weekend runners using the El Campo High School’s track will now be able to get their steps in again.
El Campo ISD has been trying to increase security with a new automated turnstile gate in an effort to keep people off of the campus while students are inside it.
The gate is intended to be closed while school is in session from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 10:30 p.m. - 4 a.m. daily, but open during weekend for the general public. However, due to a programming oversight, the gate remained locked on the weekends briefly. The district was made aware and the issue has been fixed moving forward.
