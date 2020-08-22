The El Campo ISD school board will vote on the final 2020-2021 budget and tax rates Tuesday night.
Trustees approved the preliminary 2020-2021 budget and tax rates on Aug. 5. The proposed ECISD total tax rate is $1.1264, with a proposed maintenance and operation (M&O) rate of $1.0547 and interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate of $0.0717. The district’s 2019-2020 total tax rate is also $1.1264, with a M&O rate of $1.0684 and an I&S rate of $0.0580.
The board will meet for a budget hearing at 6:45 p.m. followed by its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25. Visit Meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/901 for information on attending the meeting remotely.
