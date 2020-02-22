A convenience store owner’s vision of a Palacios Street hotel was nixed with a 7-0 city council vote last session.
The proposed 1110 Palacios location, staff said, is too small at .670 acres. The required zone change from Light Commercial (C-1) to the General Commercial District (C-2) opens the neighborhood up to some less than savory businesses, according to the report filed by City Planning Director Jai McBride.
“Rezoning the property to a less restrictive zoning district could negatively impact the surrounding residential properties, because several uses that are not comparable with the neighborhood would be allowed by right such as bars, nightclubs and liquor stores,” she said in her report.
The issue had gone before the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission on Jan. 16 and failed to garner support there too. The commission voted 6-0 to recommend a no vote to council.
Farid Udden, owner of Midway, Texas, envisioned a small inn with a community center offering those in the neighborhood a place to spend their time.
“My plan is to offer a lot of community services free like a small library, wi-fi, Internet ... everything free for the community along with coffee and cookies in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere of the business center in our motel,” he said in his business plan, adding he planned an area for non-denominational worship.
The community center would be welcome, District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said, but added it was a bad location for a motel.
“Maybe you should revisit that and think about not having the motel. A motel in that area would be nothing but a slum for dope dealers,” said Harris.
The proposed location is in the same area where Harris lives and serves.
Council opted to vote without letting Uddin speak further and quickly moved on to another item on the agenda.
