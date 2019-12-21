Bids for CR 391 North bridge construction in Precinct 3 and the upcoming March primaries top the agenda when Wharton County Commissioners meet Monday for their last session of 2019.
The current bridge is actually made of large pipes, Precinct 3 Commissioner Stephen Goetsch said Friday. “It’s about rusted in two ... it needs to be done before the next grain season. There are a lot of heavy trucks that go over it. It’s pretty much an emergency.”
The piping had been set into place about 20 years ago. To replace them would cost about $20,000 while an actual bridge with a far greater life expectancy would cost about $90,000. “We have a contingency fund of $350,000 and there’s enough money in there to pay for it.”
The state also covers most of the cost, as a result of work the county does with piping on roadways. “It saves the county a lot of money,” Goetsch said.
By putting in a bridge rather than piping, the short crossing will be placed on the Texas Department of Transportation’s bridge list and monitored.
Work, if a bid is approved Monday, should start shortly after the first of the year. Goetsch said he’d also like to address bridges on CR 360 and 309 in 2020.
In a cost-saving effort, the county will consider its traditional combining of primary polling sites for the upcoming March Republican and Democratic primaries. Voters must pick a party when casting ballots in the upcoming election, a step in narrowing the field for the 2020 November General Election.
Wharton County Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Wharton County Courthouse Annex, 309 E. Milam in Wharton. Meetings are open to the public with time set aside for citizen comments.
The purchase of a 14-foot utility trailer for the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department also appears on the agenda.
The consent agenda includes reappointing Richard Chomout and Patrick Hlavaty to serve on the Emergency Services District No. 1 board and Steven Weinheimer, Robert Korenek and Melissa Green to the ESD No. 4 board. ESD 1 serves as a county wide taxing entity supporting firefighters while ESD 4 levies a tax in West Wharton County to support EMS services contracted through the City of El Campo.
