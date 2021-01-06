Now halfway through the school year, educators welcomed back students after two weeks off for the Christmas season.
El Campo ISD students began the spring semester Monday, after a two-week break beginning Dec. 21. Just how the fall semester began in August, students will be attending ECISD classes online and in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Less will be attending online than at the beginning of the year, however.
“The first semester taught us to be flexible as we saw many students and teachers struggle with online learning,” ECISD Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said. “We are thankful to have most of our students back in person as we start the spring semester.”
While Louise ISD teachers went back to work Monday, students enjoyed one extra day of the break before coming back to class on Tuesday. Superintendent Garth Oliver was happy to start the spring semester, and relieved to have one semester of education during the COVID-19 pandemic finished.
“We’re once again blessed through the difficult times,” Oliver said.
Students at St. Philip Catholic School also began Tuesday.
“We’re definitely glad to be here ... We’re hopeful to have a good year for the students, parents, all of us; a good learning year, a good, healthy year,” St. Philip Principal Gwen Edwards said.
In March 2020, schools closed for part of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year was the first time Texas schools were expected to provide online and in person learning during the ongoing pandemic.
“There were so many unknowns at the start of the school year,” Trevino said. “We saw our teachers, students and staff make health and safety in learning a priority.”
One of the biggest hurdles of last semester, Edwards said, was navigating the increased role of technology in education.
“Some of the challenges that we’ve had last year, was the quick turnaround into a life with a lot of technology for our students ... It’s also been very rewarding and it has been a success,” she said. “Our teachers, our staff and our students have done very well with the transition. A lot of hard work.”
All local schools began the year in August with some students attending remotely, but LISD and St. Philip have since discontinued their virtual education programs, except for students who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure.
LISD administrators ended the program in September due to low student grades.
ECISD administrators also reported poor student grades for those enrolled in the remote learning program, with about 70 percent of students failing at least one course during the first nine weeks grading period.
For the second nine-weeks grading period, which began in October, ECISD welcomed back more than 400 students, who were previously attending online, to in person learning.
Without a remote learning program, LISD is still expected to follow COVID-19 guidelines from the Texas Education Agency and state health officials throughout the semester. Navigating COVID-19 rules from other school districts was sometimes a challenge, Oliver said, when students would interact through extracurricular activities.
“We’re not just dealing with our culture now, we’re dealing with other schools’ cultures,” he said. “Are we allowed to bring our band to football games? Are we allowed to bring our cheerleaders?”
Gov. Greg Abbott has not canceled statewide STAAR testing, planned for April and May, as of press time. Schools will not be rated based on student STAAR scores this year, but teachers are still expected to prepare students for the test.
At LISD, STAAR testing preparation will be a part of the curriculum, but it won’t be the main focus of the semester, Oliver said.
“STAAR is one of the things that helps us assess where our kids are for the expected learning from the state,” Oliver said. “It’s not ever really a focus for us. We want our kids to be very well rounded, and our mission is to educate the whole child.”
For the rest of the year, Edwards aims to continue to improve St. Philip’s COVID-19 education.
“Some of the goals for us will be to continue to really refine this distance learning and what is the correct blend of distance learning and in person learning,” she said.
Safety will remain a goal for all three school systems, as it was at the beginning of the school year.
“Our goal for the upcoming semester is to continue to keep our schools healthy and safe so that students can learn,” Trevino said.
