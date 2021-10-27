El Campo ISD trustees will meet tonight to discuss an added option for student transportation and renovations to the Ricebird band hall.
Trustees will vote to add satellite bus stops to serve in-town kids after more than 10 years without service to students in the city. They will also vote to begin renovations on the high school band hall roof.
In 2010, state funding for bus riders within the city limits was cut short, and ECISD stopped providing services to these students. This shortage left 60 percent of the student population without an option to ride the bus.
If approved, the district will add new bus stops within the city limits, including El Campo Village. The locations were selected after a survey went out to all parents in the district to determine where the biggest need for added bus stops were.
“This project has taken some time to come together, but we wanted to make sure we knew exactly how to spread out our resources to serve the community as best as possible,” Transportation Director Mark Freeman said. “We are happy to be able to provide this service to students who lack transportation.”
Transportation will not be the only hot topic of the night. Trustees will vote to renovate the Ricebird band hall, starting with the roof. The band hall has shown signs of wear, so the district asked band director Rolando Cantu to determine what needs to be upgraded.
“We want to make sure our band hall not only looks good but is also functional for our students to use,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “We will prepare the roof first and then do some renovations and modifications to the inside of the facility.”
The project is still receiving bids, and the final cost has yet to be determined, Callaghan said.
Trustees will also honor all ECISD principals during the meeting, including Demetric Wells, Samantha Whortam and Maury Couey.
“We want to make sure all of our principals know exactly how much we value their contribution to our schools,” Callaghan said. “Anything we do in the district can only be successful if we have principals leading the way, and thankfully we have a group that is willing to do that.”
The ECISD school board meeting will be held at 700 W. Norris starting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.