Some Texas school districts changed their GPA ranking policies for Texas’ top-10-percent law, El Campo ISD will continue to use the same system, officials say.
ECISD’s current system ranks every student at the end of each semester beginning in ninth grade. Graduating seniors receive their final rank based on their GPA after the third nine-weeks of their final year. Louise ISD also ranks every student according to GPA.
“It is a source of motivation and stress, especially for those students contending for the top 10 percent,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said.
Fort Bend ISD, which covers Sugar Land and surrounding areas, changed the district ranking policy in December so that students who fall below the top 10 percent of students will not be ranked.
The top-10-percent rule became a law in 1998 and grants automatic admission of the top 10 percent of high school students to any public university in the state.
Supporters of the law said it would promote diversity within the student body on Texas college campuses, and grant access for students to top universities, according to the Dallas Observer. Opposers of the law point to factors that are largely ignored because of the law, such as students’ extracurricular activities and SAT scores, according to the Texas Tribune.
In 2019, a Texas A&M professor’s study concluded that the law has caused no significant change to diversity on the campuses of TAMU or the University of Texas in Austin.
ECISD’s and LISD’s current ranking systems have been in place for many years.
“We haven’t had any push to change the ranking policy,” Trevino said.
