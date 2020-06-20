Four armed El Campo men were arrested less than two hours after police say they robbed two local gas stations in the early morning hours Friday.
One victim reportedly received minor injuries after being strong-armed in a parking lot, but all others escaped harm.
Police obtained the license plate number of the get away vehicle for the Speedy Stop robbery, leading police to the Vallejo Properties apartment complex at 1610 S. Mechanic.
Executing a search warrant there, officers arrested four. – Airren Carranza, 28, of 104 Resident in Wharton, was arrested with his brother, who police did not identify as of press time, Jeremiah Hengeveld, 20, of 480 Sanford Lane in Wharton and Allanah Mason, 21, of 26532 U.S. 59 in El Campo.
The unidentified suspect allegedly brought a firearm into Stripes, 1710 S. Mechanic, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash that was recovered by police at the time of his arrest.
Carranza, Hengeveld and Mason allegedly committed a strong-arm robbery against a man in the parking lot of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, making away with the victim’s property, including a lottery ticket. Police say the three then attempted to steal merchandise from the store, but were stopped by the clerk before escaping.
The Stripes incident occurred around 1:04 a.m. and, about 15 minutes later, the man at Speedy Stop was robbed.
The man robbed at Speedy Stop suffered minor injuries.
When El Campo police arrested the four individuals at 2:15 p.m. Friday, the firearm used and clothing worn during the Stripes robbery was recovered.
All four suspects are still being processed by the El Campo Police Department as of press time.
