Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Christopher Joseph Melchor, 20, of 311 Ave. G in El Campo for theft of a firearm. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Nov. 17, 2015 crime, but the judge required he spend two days in county jail.
Unspecified misdemeanor charges were set aside as part of the plea agreement.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Melchor if he is able to complete all terms.
• Mike Melchor Jr., 38, of 809 Hayden in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on eight years probation for a Nov. 3, 2018 crime although the judge required him to spend 10 days in county jail.
Melchor was fined $3,000, ordered to perform 120 hours community service, have an alcohol breath test device installed on his vehicle and pay $60 restitution.
He received credit for two days jail time already served.
• Leonardo Manuel Sanchez, 26, of 2001 Ave. F in El Campo for burglary of a habitation. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the June 20, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Sanchez to perform 250 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine, attend parenting and anti-theft classes and make a $150 donation to the Wharton County Crisis Center.
• Cameron Kardell Schooler, 21, of 716 E. Caney in Wharton for delivery of marijuana. He was placed on 18 months deferred probation for the May 10, 2018 offense, but was required to serve two days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Schooler to perform 80 hours community service, to complete a drug offender education course and obtain counseling.
A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest was set aside as part of the plea agreement.
• Robert Lewis Shelton, 61, address unavailable, for forgery. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Oct. 18, 2007 offense. The judge also ordered Shelton to perform 100 hours community service, to pay a $250 fine and $2,000 restitution, and to complete an anti-theft course.
• Derrick Lamont Sparks, 38, of 908 CR 479 in El Campo for evading arrest with a previous conviction and evading arrest with a vehicle. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Nov. 23, 2018 crimes. The judge also ordered Sparks to pay a $1,000 fine and to perform 180 hours community service.
• Theodore Sensenero Speaker II, 23, of 803 Marionette in El Campo for deadly conduct – discharging a firearm. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the Nov. 5, 2017 crime, but was required to serve 10 days in county jail.
The judge also fined Speaker $700, ordered him to perform 160 hours community service and obtain counseling.
Unspecified additional charges were set aside in addition to a misdemeanor evading charge as part of the plea agreement.
• Bobbi Deann Stockinger, 24, of 64 Wanda Lane in El Campo for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Stockinger was placed on 18 months deferred probation, required to perform 60 hours community service, obtain counseling and pay a $500 fine.
• Robert Wayne Waddy, 54, of 9831 Iago in Boling for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was ordered to serve three days in county jail for the Nov. 20, 2017 crime and received credit for the full time already served.
