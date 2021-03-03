Wharton County residents can get help with storm damage via a temporary tax exemption.
“It must be physical damage to buildings and repair costs must be a minimum of 15 percent of buildings appraised value,” Wharton County Chief Appraiser Tylene Gamble said, adding additional help is available for more severely damaged buildings.
The cost can’t include any equipment, televisions, computers, appliances, other electronics or other personal items lost, only repairs to the buildings.
The deadline to file the application and supporting documentation is May 28. An application is required and covers residential homes, commercial buildings, multi-family buildings and certain manufactured homes.
The application must include attachments identifying damage caused by the winter storm.
If granted, it will expire on Dec. 31.
Those wanting to file should visit the Wharton County Central Appraisal District website at www.whartoncad.net or call the office at 979-532-8931 to talk with staff.
A statewide effort is under way to collect damage assessment data as well.
The effort’s objective is to demonstrate the scale of the statewide disaster at the local level.
Those who have incurred damages in this storm are asked to visit https://arcg.is/uOrOb to enter specific information into the survey, including photos of any damages.
“With this detailed information, the Governor’s office will be able to demonstrate the total impact statewide,” Wharton County Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko said.
If you have any questions, call Wharton County OEM at 979-532-1123. If they are not there to answer, please leave a message and they will return your call as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.