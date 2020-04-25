The coronavirus pandemic has created or added to financial hardship for many people across the world. For some local families, this means struggling to even put food on the table.
Wanting to help others during the pandemic, a group of El Campoans anonymously donated and delivered groceries this week to local families in need.
“Different people said, ‘we want to help,’” El Campoan Hector Gutierrez said. They asked, “‘who needs the help?’”
Gutierrez is the president of the El Campo Community Events volunteer group and organizes the community wide Thanksgiving dinner each year.
Acting as a middle man of sorts, Gutierrez reached out to needy families, requested a grocery list, and relayed it to local donors, who wished to remain anonymous.
“These people don’t expect anything in return,” Gutierrez said. “Out of their heart they’re doing it.”
The first grocery delivery was to locals Connie Rodriguez and her son Cody. Rodriguez and her son typically rely on food stamps to buy groceries, but had little funds left to last until the end of the month. The family was given eggs, fruit, milk and other items.
“It was a blessing,” Rodriguez said.
Hoping to help others in the community, Gutierrez encouraged those interested in becoming donors to reach out to him. He isn’t collecting money, but can request grocery lists on donors’ behalves.
“It’s... not going to make them rich. It’s a one time help, to give them a little bit of hope,” Gutierrez said. “We just want to put a little bit of food on their table while this is going on.”
To suggest a family in need or to become a donor, reach out to Gutierrez at 979-332-8338.
