Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
November Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Kenneth Jonathan Nativi, 21, of 8906 Kitmore in Houston for smuggling of persons on Aug. 19. He stands accused of attempting to hide four people from law enforcement personnel.
• Hannah Alexis Oertling, 27, of 3845 Janet Lane in Lake Charles, La., for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Sept. 1. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and MDMA.
• Ryan Lee Ortega, 32, of 903 A in Sinton for forgery on Sept. 11. He allegedly tried to pass four counterfeit $20 bills.
Ortega has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 10, 2015 and evading arrest with a previous conviction on Sept. 27, 2016, both in Wharton County; and two counts of assault of a public servant and single counts of retaliation and home burglary on Oct. 1, 2009, all in Jackson County.
• Calvin Ray Perkins, 67, of 272 Greendale in Wharton for deadly conduct on Sept. 30. He allegedly shot at a trailer place people in potential jeopardy.
• Andrea Marie Porter, 45, of 1308 Short in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Aug. 11. She allegedly pointed a pellet gun at a woman threatening to do her harm.• Heather Pollard Rodriguez aka Heather Hullum, 48, of 208 Ripple in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Sept. 7.
Rodriguez has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions (one each in Hill and Wharton counties) along with a felony conviction for tampering with evidence on July 20, 2005 in Matagorda County.
• Ignacio Rodriguez Jr., 22, of 2301 Old Port Isabel, No. 70, in Brownsville for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on Sept. 7. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of cocaine.
• Angel Luis Rosa-Gonzalez, 27, of 270 CR 451 in El Campo for possession of child pornography on July 26.
• Eric Michael Salazar, 35, of 2004 Grayson in Wharton for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 10. He allegedly tried to strike to two people while driving.
• Abraham Salgado-Aldavera, 18, of 502 Kerney in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Sept. 29. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil within 1,000 feet of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, in El Campo.
• Gabriel Sandoval, 45, of 606 Seventh in Louise for two counts of forgery with an elderly victim and two counts of credit or debit card abuse on April 27. He allegedly forged two checks totaling less than $2,000 and used two credit cards not his own.
Sandoval has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault on Aug. 22, 2008 in Jackson County.
• Nora Santellana, 50, of 705 Cook in Odem for two counts of endangering a child on Sept. 21. He allegedly smoked marijuana while children were present.
• Ashley Nicole Solis, 36, of 1423 S. Prosperity in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 4. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine.
• Tori Renee Stelly, 25, of 7201 Magerita in Irving for aggravated assault against a public servant on May 3. She allegedly used a vehicle to ram a Wharton County Sheriff deputy’s vehicle.
In a separate grand jury action, Stelly was indicted for aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle on May 3. In that case, she is accused using a vehicle to ram an El Campo police officer’s vehicle and then flee from the officer.
• Breana Lee Torres, 20, of 1615 Keith Harrow in Houston for two counts of endangering a child on Sept. 21. She allegedly smoked marijuana with two children in the vicinity.
• Lee Roy Vasquez Jr., 45, of 1600 Lynn in El Campo for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on Sept. 3.
• Carlos Antonio Velasquez-Brown, 26, of 1717 Briar Lane in Wharton for retaliation on Sept. 10. He stands accused of threatening a probation officer.
• Devon Montray Washington, 19, of 1401 Kingston in Wharton for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 21. He allegedly shot at three people.
• Cirilo Zambrano III, 41, of 22072 Brushline in Edinburg for driving while intoxicated third or more offense and tampering with evidence on Sept. 19. He stands accused of driving drunk and then trying to stop EMS workers from drawing a blood sample.
Zambrano has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions and on felony DWI conviction on Oct. 26, 2009, all in Hidalgo County.
Superseding indictment
A superseding indictment adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. One was issued for:
• Erick Dewayne Sanders, 39, of 13812 FM 1326 in Needville for tampering with evidence on July 17. He allegedly tried to destroy marijuana to hinder a police investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.