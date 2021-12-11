Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Wraynard Lynn Austin, 24, of 619 Branch in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 10 months in state jail for the May 9 crime with credit for 190 days already served.
• Erika Michele Bedell, 47, address unavailable, for theft. She was placed on five years probation for the Jan. 2, 2020 offense. The judge also ordered Bedell to perform 300 hours community service, take an anti-theft course and pay $9,800 restitution.
• Amancio Beltran Jr., 22, of 211 Royder in Houston for robbery. Beltran was placed on six years deferred probation on the grounds he serve nine days in county jail. The judge also ordered Beltran to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $687.95 restitution.
Beltran received credit for the full jail time already served.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Beltran if he is able to complete all terms.
