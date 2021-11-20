Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
November Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Yaumaris Amores - Aguiar, 21, of 1685 Griggs Chapel in Cedar Grove, Tenn., for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 3. She allegedly had less than a gram of Ecstasy.
• Juan Jesus Arellano, 25, of 2308 Paris in Mission for smuggling of persons on Aug. 24. He allegedly tried to hide five people from a peace officer.
• David Michael Ballard, 47, of 6724 U.S. 69 in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions. He allegedly stole a speaker from a retail store on Sept. 21. Although the value of the merchandise would typically make the charge a misdemeanor, Ballard faces a felony due to his previous convictions.
Ballard has a misdemeanor theft conviction as well as a felony one on Aug. 21, 2017, both in Harris County.
He also has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 12, 2009 in Harris County and June 18, 2012 in Comal County, burglary of a building on April 17, 1998 in Brazoria County, burglary of a habitation on July 6, 1998 in Fort Bend County, bail jumping - failure to appear in Comal County and burglary of a habitation by force on Oct. 31, 2014 in Bexar County.
• Samuel Louis Barnes, 47, of 805 E. Jackson in El Campo for failure to register as a sex offender on Aug. 31. Convicted of sexual assault, Barnes is required to report a change of address as required.
Barnes has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on March 14, 1995.
• Oscar Araujo Benitez, 17, of 410 SW Third in Mount Enterprise for evading arrest with a vehicle on Sept. 5.
• Isaih Christopher Blackwell, 21, of 7500 Cook, No. 227, in Houston for smuggling of persons. He allegedly hid four people from law enforcement on Aug. 19.
• Daniel Blanco, 38, of 2102 Twin Brooke in Houston for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 1. Convicted of aggravated robbery on Feb. 11, 2000 in Harris County, Blanco is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home. He stands accused of having a firearm when officers stopped him on a highway.
• Jackie Bornstein, 32, of 14406 Blue Creek Ranch in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of psylocibin, a psychedelic, on Sept. 18.
• Terence Bunch, 30, of 1717 Briar Lane, No. 404, in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of deadly conduct. He allegedly shot at a woman on Aug. 24, putting four other people in danger at the same time.
Bunch has prior felony convictions for tampering with evidence on April 20, 2010, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on April 2, 2013, both in Wharton County.
• Ruben Cardenas Jr., 25, of 501 Laurel in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine on Aug. 28.
• Garland Dwain Cavit, 57, of 10922 Lockman. Apt. B, in Dallas for failure to register as a sex offender. Previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Cavit stands accused of failing to report a change of address on Aug. 5 as required by law.
• Cheryl Lynn Cernoch, 36, of 41198 Scott Circle in Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance. She allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine on Sept. 24.
• Matthew Ryan Clifton, 28, of 725 E. Columbus in Wharton for theft of a firearm on March 21.
• George Cruz, 54, of 106 Kimberly in Stephenville for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He allegedly drove drunk Aug. 25.
Cruz has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Harris County.
• Marvin Lee Cunningham, 63, of 804 McGrew in El Campo for burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly broke into an El Campo home to attack a man on Sept. 10, striking him on the head with a blunt object.
Cunningham has prior felony convictions for sexual assault on Feb. 3, 1988, and robbery on Jan. 15, 1991, both in Wharton County.
• Patrick Adam Escamilla, 28, of 207 W. Alfred in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. He allegedly stole less than $2,500 cash from an El Campo convenience store on June 7.
Escamilla has two misdemeanor theft convictions, one each in Bexar and Wharton counties.
• Abraham Sylvester Espinosa-Torres, 33, of 1515 E. Grant in Brownsville for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of cocaine on Sept. 7.
• Floyd Dewayne Evans, 38, of 1520 Barfield in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly attacked a man on Aug. 20, cutting him.
Evans has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a habitation on July 9, 2002 in Wharton County.
In a separate grand jury action, Evans was indicted for aggravated assault causing injury. In that case, he stands accused of a July 25 assault where a man was cut.
• Erik Flores, 42, of 129 East in East Bernard for assault of a peace officer on Oct. 4. He allegedly pulled a tree branch back and caused it to snap forward and strike an officer while that officer was attempting to put handcuffs on Flores.
• Mary Flores, 40, of 1275 CR 408 in El Campo for three counts of harassment of a public servant, two counts of assault of a public servant and a single count of endangering a child. She allegedly spit on three Wharton County jail officials, bit another on the hand and kicked one on Sept. 23.
Prior to her arrest that night, she stands accused of leaving a child unattended in her residence.
• Larry James Fojtik, 35, of 10714 FM 442 in Boling for burglary of a habitation on June 23, 2020.
