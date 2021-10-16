Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Juan Gabriel Fernandez, 47, of 718 Seventh in Mercedes for possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana and unlawful use of a criminal instrument on May 17, 2018. He was placed on three years probation, fined $2,000, ordered to perform 120 hours community service and attend counseling.
• Yonari Garcia, 29, of 104 Lakeview in El Campo for family violence with a previous conviction. He was placed on six years probation for the Sept. 30, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Garcia to perform 240 hours community service, attend family counseling and prohibited him from owning weapons.
• Brandi Dianne Gilley, 43, of 1008 Harlem in El Campo for credit or debit card abuse. She was placed on four years probation for the July 24 offense on the grounds she first serve 55 days in county jail.
Gilley received credit for the full term already served.
The judge also ordered Gilley to pay $1,350 restitution, to take an anti-theft course, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $250 fine.
• Terrell Jermaine Gilmore, 19, of 832 Spanish Camp in Wharton for tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the May 4 crime and was ordered to forfeit any weapons he owned. Gilmore’s sentence began Sept. 21.
Gilmore’s conviction for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm on March 26, 2020 was adjudicated and he received a concurrent sentence.
• Dajara Roshard Martin, 41, of 1808 FM 102 in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was placed on four years probation for the Dec. 5, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Martin to perform 240 hours community service, take an anti-theft course and pay $2.69 restitution to a convenience store.
Multiple theft convictions allow the court to enhance a misdemeanor to felony level crime.
