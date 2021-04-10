City Arrests
Violence, weapons
Janie Lee Roberts, 35, of 1008 Harlem was booked directly into the Wharton County Jail at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 on a 2019 warrants for assault causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars discovered of an unlocked door in the 1100 block of Avenue F sometime between March 27 and April 4 stealing costume jewelry, makeup, power tools, electronics and a Chia Pet. Loss exceeds $4,500.
A $250 air compressor was stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of East Calhoun around noon Monday, April 5.
A Samsung Galaxy cellphone was stolen from the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 5. Loss is estimated at $160.
Police are investigating an additional three cases of identity theft involving Texas Workforce papers. Each case was filed Tuesday, April 6.
An iPhone XE was stolen from the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Loss is estimated at $1,000.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a rape and unlawful Internet posting of images reported Thursday, April 8.
A child was harmed in the 500 block of North Washington in an assault that the reportee said happened between March 1 and 5.
Officers were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of Greely around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Abdul-Muhaymin Zaaki Adams, 28, of 18100 West, No. 1204, in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 6:03 p.m. Thursday, April 1 on a warrant for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Samuel Joseph Reeves, 51, of 156 Wes Havard in Lucedale, Miss., was arrested by state troopers at 10:26 p.m. Friday, April 2 for driving while intoxicated and an Anderson County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
James Guy Garner, 56, of 206 Orange in Louise was arrested by WCSO at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3 for possession of a controlled substance (more than 4 grams) and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Processed, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Kertrina Nicole Lee, 32, of 525 E. Caney in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, April 3 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Robert Isabel Perez, 30, of 1014 E. Calhoun, Unit E, was arrested by WCSO at 12:22 a.m. Saturday, April 3 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Processed, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Cory Carbajal, 42, of 1009 Washington (not designated if north or south) was booked at 10:24 a.m. Sunday, April 4 on two warrants for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Hilda Naomi Davila, 30, of 6854 Heather Hollow in Katy was arrested by state troopers at 1:37 a.m. Sunday, April 4 for driving while intoxicated – open container violation. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Cierra Marie Ibarra, 19, of 1185 Olivia, Unit 136, was arrested by deputies at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, April 4 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Demetria Maria Torres, 21, of 3102 CR 40 was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, April 4 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and less than a gram of a controlled substance along with tampering with physical evidence.
Rene Reyes, 17, of 608 College was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, April 4 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Francisco Frank Rodriguez Jr., 26, of 410 Ash was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, April 4 for tampering with evidence and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Property
Joseph Eloy Bazan Jr., 35, of 1203 Woodley Bend in Richmond was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Thursday, April 1 by WCSO for unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft and two counts of tampering with identification numbers. Processed, he posted $15,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Zachary Israel Cortez, 18, of 1125 Patton in Rosenberg was booked at 8:53 p.m. Friday, April 2 on Fort Bend County warrants for aggravated robbery and burglary of a building. Processed, he posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Toby Jordan Carpenter, 20, of 8475 Buller in Pattison was arrested by WCSO at 11:23 p.m. Monday, April 5 for theft of material (aluminum, copper or brass) less than $20,000 in value, unlawful carrying of a weapon, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Jose Trevino Ramos, 46, of 13124 Hwy. 71 South was arrested by state troopers at 8:45 p.m. Monday, April 5 for being involved in an accident involving damage to a vehicle, no driver’s license or insurance, having defective equipment and failure to appear.
David Alexander Sexton, 18, of 1015 N. Ave. D in Wealder was arrested by 11:23 p.m. Monday, April 5 for theft of material (aluminum, copper or brass) less than $20,000 in value, unlawful carrying of a weapon, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Violence, weapons
Deandre Johnale Schooler, 28, listed as only 001 in Richmond, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:59 p.m. Thursday, April 1 for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, unauthorized use of a vehicle, family violence with injuries and two counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Miguel Angel Solis, 29, of 3831 FM 1299 in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 2:12 p.m. Sunday, April 4 for family violence causing injury.
