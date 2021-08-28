Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• William Lorenzo Battles Jr., 60, 1518.5 Harris in Wharton for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year in county jail for the Feb. 22, 2020 crime.
• Hayley Anisse Bryant, 23, of 1413 Thrift, No. 3, in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 5. She was placed on five years deferred probation. The judge also ordered Bryant to perform 250 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and obtain counseling.
Forty days of jail time already served was taken into consideration on the punishment.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Bryant if she is able to complete all terms.
• Mario Alberto Martinez, 29, of 4827 FM 1096 in Boling for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 16, 2019, terroristic threat made against a peace officer on Dec. 22, 2019, and assault of a peace officer and evading with a vehicle on Dec. 30, 2019.
His punishments run concurrently with him expected to serve up to 10 years in prison with credit for 263 days already served.
• Jose Angel Sandoval-Cornado, 39, of 2508 Benchmark in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 12, 2020. He was placed on six years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 82 days in county jail.
The judge gave Sandoval the possibility of early termination at the five-year mark, ordered 120 hours of community service, a $100 fine and $4,000 restitution.
Sandoval was given credit for the full jail time already served.
Akeem Jamal Sanford, 32, of 522 Sanford Lane in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, on Nov. 12, 2020. He was sentenced to 74 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
Sanford was not released at that point.
His probation for obstruction or retaliation on May 3, 2019 was revoked and he was sentenced to four years prison with credit for 384 days served.
Wharton County
Court Actions
Revocations
Those appearing in court for violating probationary guidelines and accepting punishment include:
• Brittany Jefferson, 30, of 4121 Arbor in Mesquite for fraud to obtain a prescription. Her conviction for Sept. 1, 2020 crime was adjudicated and she was sentenced to three years in prison.
Jefferson received credit for 54 days already served.
• Nicholas Talasek, 22, of 258 CR 231 in Wadsworth for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class A misdemeanor. His probation for the Dec. 9, 2019 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to 18 days in county jail.
Talasek received credit for the full jail time already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.