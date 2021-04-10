• Victor Andrew Torres II, 33, of 607 W. Seventh in Freeport for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on two years probation for the Sept. 5, 2020 crime. The judge also ordered Torres to pay a $250 fine, perform 200 hours community service and attend a Drug Offenders Education Program.
• Mitchell Thomas Ullrich, 34, of 807 Meadow Brook in Baytown for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years probation for the Aug. 19, 2019 crime. The judge ordered Ullrich to undergo a drug evaluation, perform 80 hours community service, pay a $100 fine and $55.96 restitution to an El Campo store.
• Jennifer Leline Wiggins, 37, of 214 Ahldag in Wharton for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. She was sentenced to 111 days in county jail for the Nov. 12, 2020 crime with credit for the full time already served.
Revocations
• Sherwin Dione Ceasar, 40, of 169 Tangerine in Port Lavaca for injury to a disabled person. His conviction for the Aug. 24, 2019 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 252 days already served.
• Latoya Lache Harris, 37, of 905 W. Burleson in Wharton for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Her probation for the Aug. 28, 2019 offense was revoked and she was sentenced to five months in county jail with credit for 125 days served.
• James Avery Jones, 28, of 504 Mahan in Wharton for burglary of a habitation. His conviction for the Aug. 4, 2018 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to three years in prison.
Jones received credit for 149 days already served.
• Christopher Michael Quijas, 40, of 112 E. First in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His conviction for the July 11, 2015 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 484 days already served.
Unsealed Indictment
A grand jury indictment typically remains sealed if no arrest has been made in a case prior to deliberations.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony trial.
The Wharton County Grand Jury issued the following:
• Ashley Nicole Torres, 27, of 309 Loop 523 East in Louise for bail jumping after failure to appear. She had been ordered to appear in court on March 21, 2019 and failed to do so.
