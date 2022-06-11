City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Elizabeth Catherine Smith, 22, of 136 CR 870C in Alvin was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Monday, June 6 for possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. Processed, Smith was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Matthew Justice Sosa, 19, of 605 Rice, Unit B, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. Monday, June 6 for driving while intoxicated by an officer dispatched to a wreck in the 400 block of Blue Creek. Processed, Sosa was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released.
Jake Wade Brod, 41, of 2307 Hancock Lane was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense by officers dispatched to a disturbance on the grounds of SunnySide Saloon, 1214 S. Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to county jail. There, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Richard Hernandez Jr., 17, of 1008 CR 479 North was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 for marijuana possession after his vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was taken to county jail. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released.
Tara Lynn Parker, 43, of 608 Cheryl was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing traffic and having an expired driver’s license by police dispatched to a disturbance at her home. Processed, Parker was referred to municipal court.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals targeted Evans Park, 100 E. Railroad, doing less than $750 damage sometime between June 2 and 7. Anyone who may have seen the crime is asked to contact the El Campo Police Department 979-543-5311.
Burglars stole air pods and Rayban sunglasses from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Lynn between 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5 and 3 p.m. Monday, June 6. Loss is estimated at $400.
About $100 in loose cash was taken from two vehicles parked in the 1900 block of Kirby between 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5 and 6 a.m. Monday, June 6.
A wallet and its contents along with a Life Alert button and cellphone were stolen on the grounds of Prairie Village Apartments, 1915 N. Wharton, between 2 a.m. Sunday, June 5 and 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 6. Loss nears $400.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 1900 block of Lynn between 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5 and 8 a.m. Monday, June 6 stealing a wallet and its contents. Loss is estimated at $500.
A wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Michael between 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5 and 6 a.m. Monday, June 6. Loss is less than $100.
A Chevrolet Silverado was stolen in the 900 block of South Wharton between 9 p.m. Sunday, June 5 and 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 7. Loss is estimated at $12,000.
Vandals broke out windows at Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Monday, June 6. Damage is estimated at $500.
About $200 in merchandise was stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of Internet harassment reported on Monseratte Street on Wednesday, June 8.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Miguel Angel Reyes, 45, of 1309 Preston, Apt. C, in Pasadena was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Property
Nathaniel Ryan Jackson, 28, of 8897 FM 1160 was booked at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 on warrants for failure to identify and two counts of theft. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Cierra Marie Ibarra, 20, of 1185 Olivia was booked at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 on a warrant for theft.
Violence, weapons
Jacob Matthew Taylor, 23, of 303 Neal in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 6:39 p.m. Monday, June 6 for violation of a bond or protective order.
Brittany Ann Taram, 37, of 815 E. Railroad was arrested by deputies at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 for aggravated assault with a weapon (family violence).
Keith Allen Sparks, 26, of 204 Eleanor was booked at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 on warrants for theft of a firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity. Processed, he posted $60,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Juan Manuel Lugo, 31, of 10521 Valdez in Monte Alto was arrested by deputies at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 for money laundering and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
