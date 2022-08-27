City Arrests
Alcohol, Drugs
Ashley Marie Montes, 39, of 1206 First in Louise was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 for possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Montes was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, she was released on a personal recognizance bond.
An El Campo High School student was arrested on the 600 W. Norris campus about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. A THC vape cartridge was seized. The child’s status was unavailable as of press time. A second vape pen was seized without an arrest about the same time.
Violence, Weapons
Robert Resendez, 68, of 505.5 College was arrested at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 for two counts of violation of a bond or protective order. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
Property
Mark Anthony Garcia, 31, listed as homeless in El Campo, for criminal mischief less than $750 for allegedly damaging two tires in the 400 block of Mayfield. Processed, he was moved to county jail.
Other
Noe Cruz Sandoval, 46, of 4595 Falkenbury Loop, Lot 19, in Navasota was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 for smuggling of persons after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Sandoval was shipped to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted an $18,000 bond and was released.
City Incidents
Property
The theft of a firearm was reported directly at the police station, taking place between July 23 and Aug. 23.
Two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at Michelle’s Daycare and Preschool, 1256 N. Mechanic, between Aug. 19 and 22. Loss is estimated at $3,000.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of 7-Eleven, 1710 S. Mechanic, around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
A 2021 Honda Acura was stolen from the 600 block of Peach sometime between 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Vandals did about $1,500 damage, breaking three windows at Shop N Joy, 616 N. Wharton, between midnight and 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 3300 block of Myatt Circle around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. A Louis Vuitton purse and its contents were stolen. Loss exceeds $4,000.
A second vehicle was burglarized in the 3300 block of Myatt Lane around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. A small amount of cash was taken.
A third vehicle burglary was reported directly at the station around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. A $1,000 iPad was stolen.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Shoe Department, 3703 FM 2765, Suite D, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. Loss is estimated at $5,000.
A hit-and-run was reported on the ground of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. A Honda Civic sustained an unspecified amount of damage.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the violation of a protective order twice on North Wharton Street between 5:45 and 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, Weapons
Justin Ryan Breedlove, 40, of 11325 IH 37, No. 3201, of Corpus Christi was booked at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 on a local warrant for indecency with a child - sexual contact and a San Patricio County warrant for violation of a bond or protective order.
Steven Dwayne Sedillo, 56, of 415 Kinkaid in Wharton was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Other
Luis Edgardo Hernandez-Cortez, 27, of 1211 W. Main, Apt. 2, in Richmond, Ky., was arrested by state troopers at 1:32 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 for smuggling of persons.
