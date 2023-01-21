CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Cody Ray Caldera, 25, of 908.5 Heights was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 for tampering with evidence, driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of marijuana, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and evading arrest with a vehicle. Officers spotted Caldera’s vehicle westbound on Heights as it fled the area. He was stopped three blocks later. Processed, Caldera was transported to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Nicholas Alexander Cadena, 23, of 1509 Wallace was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 for possession of drug paraphernalia by officers dispatched to the 100 block of West Correl St. Processed, he was referred to municipal court.
Jacob Ross Hogan, 46, of 405 Market in Louise was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 on warrants for driving while license invalid (two), violating a promise to appear (three) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he was sent to municipal court.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Joseph James Garcia, 27, of 1206 Wisteria Way in Wharton was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 for family violence - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation and endangering a child - imminent danger of bodily injury. Officers had been called to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Palacios. The reportee said a home’s door had been kicked in and that the man responsible may be armed with a gun. Other officers were told to hunt for a silver pickup with a raised body and an officer spotted Garcia’s in the area, tracking him to the home. Processed, Garcia was sent to county jail later that morning.
PROPERTY
Patrick Gardner, 46, of 507 Coolwood in Houston was booked directly into the county jail at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 on a warrant for burglary of a building.
Kenneth Wayne Lemelle Jr., 37, of 7206 Liberty Mesa Lane in Houston was booked directly into the county jail at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 on a warrant for burglary of a building.
Airren Airric Carranza, 31, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 on warrants for disregarding a traffic control device, no valid driver’s license, no insurance, violating a promise to appear, burglary of a building and probation violation - driving under the influence of liquor. Officers encountered Carranza while hunting for the suspect in a Palacios Street disturbance. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A report of harassment was filed directly at the city police station on Monday, Jan. 16. The crime took place between Jan. 8 and 16.
A person reported being threatened with a handgun on North Mechanic at Webb following a confrontation in the Walmart parking lot, 3413 West Loop, around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
A 14-year-old girl reported being threatened during a phone conversation around noon Tuesday, Jan. 18.
PROPERTY
More than $200 in beef fajitas and beer were stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Other items taken include steak, tortillas and hot sauce.
Two tiki torches, a flag pole and American flag were stolen from an elderly woman in the 1300 block of Chapel Lane around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Loss exceeds $100.
A $300 rocking chair was stolen from an elderly man in the 1300 block of Chapel Lane around the same time period.
Fraud led to the loss of $5,000 at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Heriberto Gabriel Moreno, 24, of 510 Roth was booked at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Larry Wayne Ashton, 53, of 708 W. Second was booked at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a parole violation, evading arrest, resisting arrest, failure to identify and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Lawrence Powers, 48, of 6675 CR 225 in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
PROPERTY
Luis Angel Fernandez Enamorado, 50, of 855 Greens, Apt. 248, in Houston was arrested by deputies at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 for engaging in organized criminal activity, identity theft and theft. Processed, he posted a $36,000 bond and was released the next day.
Luis Mancias, 30, of 5135 Chester Spring in Katy was arrested by WCSO at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 for engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering with evidence, identity theft, evading arrest and theft. Processed, he posted $56,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Robert Arizone Marin, 54, of 8307 Caruel Lane in Houston was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 for engaging in organized criminal activity, identity theft, theft and evading arrest. Processed, he posted $41,000 in bond and was released the next day.
Thomas Dean Martin Jr., 40, of 5034 FM 1300 was booked at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 on a Victoria County warrant for theft.
Cerry Allen Taylor, 21, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 4:01 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 for home burglary and identity theft.
OTHER
Sergio Enrique Aguilar, 37, of 702 Santee, Apt. 5102, in Prairie View was booked on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on a warrant for indecent exposure in June 2016.
