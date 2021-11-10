City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Miguel Angel Morales Rojas, 28, of 1605 Bravo was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 200 block of West Jackson for speeding. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, Rojas posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Nicholas Alexander Cadena, 21, of 1309 Wallace was arrested at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 on local warrants for theft and violating a promise to appear along with Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for being a bondsman off bond - burglary of a building and failure to appear - burglary of a building. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
Tyrone Dewayne Roberson, 25, of 409 W. Monseratte was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 on a warrant for criminal mischief. He stands accused of damaging a vehicle’s tire in the 400 block of West Monseratte on Sept. 7.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a case of credit or debit card abuse reported between Sept. 16 and 23. Loss is estimated at $450.
A $900 iPhone 12 Pro Max was stolen from the 900 block of Roberts around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Charlie around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 during a disturbance.
An assault with injuries was reported at J’s Patio, 1012 N. Mechanic, around 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Aylin Elizabeth Ramirez, 23, of 2914 Katarina in Brownsville was arrested by WCSO at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted $15,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Evelin Yaneth Ramirez, 39, of 6718 Rowan in Houston was arrested by deputies at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Sasha Rene Baldwin, 29, of 1823 Stadium, Apt. 612, in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:32 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. Processed, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Marcus Andre Chandler, 42, of 9910 Smokey Quartz Lane in Rosharon was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:38 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. Processed, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Juan Alberto Arreguin, 63, of 831 Koym in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:52 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 for family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Omarian Dpree Marks, 17, of 527 E. Caney, No. 3-J, in Wharton was booked at 7:13 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5 for assault of a public servant. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jalik Versean Knight, 17, of 501 E. Caney in Wharton was booked at 9:13 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5 for assault of a public servant. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jose Ovidio Lopez-Hernandez, 44, of 1449 Prosperity was arrested at unlisted time Saturday, Nov. 6 for misdemeanor assault. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Justin Kyle Koenig, 21, of 511 S. Victoria in Louise was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 for family violence causing injury.
Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 23, of 409 W. Monseratte was arrested at 1:46 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 for violation of a protective order. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Jonathon Demon Graves, 41, of 708 Dunlap was booked at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 for a parole violation as well was warrants for evading arrest and failure to identify.
