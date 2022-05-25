Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Matthew Dillan Garcia, 18, of 310 August was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Friday, May 20 for marijuana possession when a vehicle he was riding in was stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of North Mechanic. Processed, Garcia was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released.
Property
Ruben Cardenas Jr., 26, of 501 Laurel Lane was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Sunday, May 22 on a warrant for theft in excess of $2,500. The warrant was served at the county jail. At the jail, Cardenas’ address is listed as 501 Willow, No. 3, in Wharton. Additional warrants were served against him for assault of a public servant, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance, abandoning/endangering a child, failure to identify, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and having an unsecured child in a vehicle.
Violence, weapons
Paul Cordova Jr., 54, of 208 Franke was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Sunday, May 22 for family violence and a warrant for no driver’s license by police dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Cordova was sent to county jail the next morning. At the jail, his first name is listed as Paulito. Two additional misdemeanor theft warrants were served against Cordova.
City Incidents
Property
Walmart, 3413 West Loop, reported three incidents of shoplifting between Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20. Almost $2,000 in electronics were stolen including video game materials and an Apple watch.
Vandals did an estimated $200 damage to a mailbox in the 700 block of Cheryl between 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19 and 2 p.m. Friday, May 20.
A Chrysler 200 sustained $300 damage during an act of criminal mischief in the 1200 block of Alice between noon Saturday, May 21 and noon Sunday, May 22.
Burglars targeted a Chevrolet truck parked in the 1000 block of College around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22 stealing a Springfield pistol along with a wallet. Loss exceeds $600.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 500 block of Lincoln between 5:30 and 6:20 p.m. Sunday, May 22. A Chevrolet Tahoe sustained an estimated $4,000 damage.
Violence, weapons
El Campo police are investigating the report of a pregnant woman harmed on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Hector Hernandez, 41, of 1312 CR 239 in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, May 19 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, making a threat against a police officer or judge, escape from custody and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Milos Mijokovic, 28, of 24 Craig Court in Totowa, N.J., was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Thursday, May 19 for possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher J. Moret, 27, of 176 Sutton in Totowa, N.J., was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Thrusday, May 19 for possession of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Brandon Lionell Brown, 24, of 1314 Ella was booked at 11:35 p.m. Friday, May 20 on Fort Bend County warrants for assault causing injury and failure to identify.
Andrew Ryan Solis, 28, of 805 Empire was arrested by Wharton PD at 11:53 a.m. Saturday, May 21 on warrants for criminal mischief and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Other
Maria Perales-Rubio, 52, of 2241 Oday Road, No. 45-A, in Pearland was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Thursday, May 19 for smuggling of persons.
Monica Rubio, 35, of 2241 Oday Road, No. 45-A, in Pearland was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Thursday, May 19 for smuggling of persons.
