City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Lonnie Chad Grumbles, 48, of 3109 14th in Bay City was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as single counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 1400 block of Palacios. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 22, of 409 W. Monseratte was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 for driving while intoxicated second offense, striking a highway fixture and no driver’s license after being stopped in the 800 block of Olivia. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $6,750 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Matthew Ray Torres, 29, of 512 Roth was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 for obstruction or retaliation by threat, three counts of criminal mischief and single counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct language after police were dispatched to his home in response to a disturbance. He stands accused of damaging the side of a trailer house, the passenger door on a police cruiser and the camera lens in a holding cell at the police station. Total damage is estimated at $5,275. Processed, Torres was shipped to county jail. Once there, an additional warrant for criminal mischief was served against Torres. In that case, he stands accused of doing an estimated $200 damage to household goods at a home in the 500 block of Roth.
City Incidents
Property
A theft between Nov. 28 and Dec. 7 in the 800 block of Marianette was reported to police on Wednesday, Feb. 10. In the crime, $400 cash was stolen.
Vandals did $250 damage to a restroom soap dispenser at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
Police are investigating the report of a stolen check at Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second, around noon, Saturday, Feb. 6. Loss is estimated at $1,800.
An estimated $100 in water was stolen from a home in the 500 block of Roth, discovered around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
A $200 lawnmower was stolen from Serena Drive between 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Christopher Edward Krenek, 39, of 110 N. Elm in Glen Flora was arrested by Wharton PD at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, no seat belt and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Shawn Wayne Meyer, 42, of 2359 Garrett Court in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 for marijuana possession.
Edward Allen Sanders Jr., 38, of 3611 FM 1161 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 for driving while intoxicated and marijuana possession.
Violence, weapons
Jeremy Zachary Crain, 28, of 255 CR 133 in Sweeny was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:37 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 for family violence causing injury.
