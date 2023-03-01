Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Michael Cuestas, 39, of 730 Norman in East Bernard for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to 97 days in county jail for the Nov. 17, 2022 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Keion Eugene Caesar, 27, of 803 Marionette in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was placed on eight years deferred probation for the Dec. 21, 2020 crime, fined $2,000, ordered to perform 400 hours community service and avoid all contact with two specified people.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Caesar if he is able to complete all terms.
• Kobe Avant Brown, 20, of 9307 CR 273 in East Bernard for theft of a firearm. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the July 16, 2020 crime.
Brown also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 21, 2019. He received a concurrent probationary sentence, was fined $500 and ordered to perform 200 hours community service.
• Chaz Larnell Kearney, 35, of unknown address in Rosenberg for assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 190 days in county jail for the Aug. 9, 2017 crime with credit for the full time already served.
Revocation
• Jamorine Fred Johnson, 37, of 107 Cozzi Circle in Victoria for burglary of a habitation. His probation for the Jan. 19, 2011 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 541 days already served.
