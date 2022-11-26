Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
November Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Silvia Nunez, 58, of 3206 FM 1163 in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence on Sept. 1. She allegedly used a knife to cut a man’s cheek.
• Yefri Mauriel Estrada Osorio, 32, of 10015 Lilac Croft in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 13. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Aiyana Nikole Perez, 19, of 409 W. Jackson for theft with two or more previous convictions on Sept. 20. She allegedly stole an assortment or clothing and soap. Perez faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts. She has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Wharton County.
• Miranda Perez, 25, of 1201 W. Lenar in Hebbronville for smuggling of persons (three) on July 20.
• Alvon Levon Randolph III, 25, of 298 Taylor Lucas in Prentis, Mo., for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 25. He allegedly had less than a gram of MDMA.
• Eduardo Rangel Jr., 19, of 3707 Dumbarton in Pasadena for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 2. He allegedly had more than a gram of THC oil.
• Richard Rivera, 35, of 400 Louis in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Feb. 8. He allegedly had and intended to sell more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Aaron Michael Dwayne Ruby, 25, of 10825 Kingsbury in Katy for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Matthew Robert Sanchez, 25, of 409 Wells in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 1. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Maximillian Sanchez, 41, of 647 CR 232 in Glen Flora for tampering with evidence on Oct. 1. He allegedly attempted to hide marijuana in an attempt to impair a police investigation.
• Sergio Sepeda, 19, of 1096 CR 306 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 9. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Calista Marie Stumer, 19, of 1410 Dickson in El Campo for assault of a peace officer on Sept. 15. She allegedly struck an El Campo police officer in the face.
• Jahleel Ishod Thomas, 22, of 1810 E. Colorado in Victoria for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 13. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC wax.
• Broderick Oneal Tolliver, 44, of 6481 Hwy. 71 North in Garwood for retaliation on Aug. 12. He allegedly threatened to kill a man who had reported a crime.
• Ashley Nicole Torres, 28, of 809 Hayden in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on May 13.
Torres has a prior felony conviction for tampering with evidence on Jan. 6, 2020 in Victoria County.
• Raquel Enocensa Vasquez, 30, of 611 W. Burleson in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Aug. 19. She allegedly stole fabric softener but faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts.
Vasquez has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions.
• Rashelle Ferrell Vasquez, 52, of 611 W. Burleson in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Aug. 19. Vasquez allegedly stole fabric softener but faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts.
She has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions – one in Fort Bend County and one in Wharton County.
• Michael Clayton Winegart, 39, of 16550 Henderson Pass, Apt. 1008, in San Antonio for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 2. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC edibles.
• Dustin Roy Young, 37, of 509 Atlantic in Boling for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Sept. 4.
Young has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions, both in Wharton County.
• Jesus Zuniga, 20, of 4346 Palma Caribe in Brownsville for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Sept. 18.
