CITY ARRESTS
PROPERTY
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
CITY ARRESTS
PROPERTY
Brittany Nicole Acuna, 32, of 1305 S. Mechanic was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Monday, April 10 on a warrant for theft under $750 in value. She allegedly stole less than $200 in makeup from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Feb. 20. Processed, Acuna was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Tara Lynn Parker, 44, of 311 Greely was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing less than $16 in beer and dog flea medication from Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, on March 14, but faces felony punishment due to prior bad acts. Processed, Parker was taken to county jail later that day.
OTHER
Richard Deases, 53, of 571 CR 416 was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Monday, April 10 for loitering in a Child Safety Zone, a municipal violation. Stopped for a traffic violation in the 1000 block of East Calhoun, officers checked Deases’ driver’s license and discovered “he was a sex offender. Deases was in violation of a city ordinance violation.” He was processed in municipal court.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
A $700 iPhone 11 was stolen on the grounds of the H-E-B Fuel Station, 311 N. Mechanic, on March 23.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 805 E. Jackson, around 6:45 p.m. Monday, April 10. A Chevrolet received unspecified damage.
A $230 speaker was reported stolen directly at the police station on Tuesday, April 11.
An unspecified amount of items were stolen in a home burglary in the 2100 block of Rosemary on Wednesday, April 12.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Danielle Osburn, 36, of 667 George Miller in Baxley, Ga., was arrested by deputies at 1:41 a.m. Friday, April 7 for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Processed, she posted $5,000 in bonds and was released Monday, April 10.
Hipolito Medina-Hernandez, 35, of 762 FM 442 in Lane City was arrested by WCSO at 11:54 p.m. Monday, April 10 for driving while intoxicated (two counts), driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle (two counts) and aggravated assault with a weapon (family violence).
Ben Acuna Jr., 27, of 1305 S. Mechanic, Apt. B, was arrested by Wharton PD at 11:50 p.m. Monday, April 10 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Brandon Allen Spears, 36, of 921 Hwy. 188 in Aransas Pass was booked at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, April 9 on a warrant for robbery. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.