Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Yaumaris Amores-Aguiar, 22, of 1685 Griggs Chappell in Cedar Grove for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the Oct. 3, 2021 infraction. The judge also required Amores to enter a drug education program, perform 200 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $420 bond fees in arrears.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Amores if she is able to complete all terms.
• Debbie Lynn Coplen, 50, of 213 N. Liberty in El Campo for unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. She was sentenced to one year probation for the May 20, 2021 crime, ordered to perform 20 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
The court also ordered Coplen to forfeit the weapon.
• Henry David Gusman, 35, of 623 E. Emily in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was sent to prison for five years with credit for one day served. The crime took place April 29, 2021.
• Tyler Clayton Kilgore, 34, of 1900 Woodlawn in Midland for evading arrest with a vehicle on Sept. 9, 2021, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 22, 2022. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the offenses with credit for 253 days served.
• Josiiah Mario Lopez, 21, of 2613 Morris in Corpus Christi for smuggling of persons on Dec. 2, 2020. He was placed on four years deferred probation, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Aden Wade Thedford, 22, of 497 CR 4291 in Lolita for injury to a child. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Dec. 18, 2018 crime. The judge also required him to abide by all sex offender conditions, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $100 fine.
• John Gabriel Vasquez, 30, of 500 Victoria in Louise for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 5, 2021, and abandoning or endangering a child on Feb. 1, 2022. He was sentenced to 118 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
• Lee Roy Vasquez Jr., 46, of 1600 Lynn in El Campo for driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on a year’s probation and required to place an interlock breath test device on his vehicle’s ignition system as punishment for the Sept. 3, 2021 offense.
The judge also ordered Vasquez to perform 100 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and forfeit a weapon.
